Russian Forces Shell Nikopol District Seven Times Today

Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, throughout the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district seven times. About two and a half dozen artillery shells were fired, UAVs and three kamikaze drones were launched. Pokrovsk, Marhanets communities and Nikopol itself were hit," the report says.

In the city, nine buildings, three farm buildings, fences, two power lines and two gas pipelines were damaged.

An apartment block and a car were damaged in one of the settlements in Pokrovsk community.

As reported, the Air Command East destroyed three enemy drones in Dnipropetrovsk region. All the UAVs were shot down over Nikopol district.