J & K LG Pledges To Change Destiny Of J & K In Amrit Kaal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Asserting that rapid development and performance of various sectors show the limitless potential of Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that his administration is determined to transform this potential into reality to change the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir in Amrit Kaal.
“Speedier execution of programmes is providing a tremendous boost to J&K's economy, playing an important role in maintaining standards of transparency and accountability for an effective and efficient public delivery system,” he said.
The LG was interacting with the citizens through virtual mode during“LG's Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing, at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
He also took note of the complaints filed by the citizens on JK-IGRAMS and directed for time-bound resolution of their grievances and necessary steps for improving implementation.
“The rapid development and performance of various sectors show the limitless potential of Union Territory and we are determined to transform this potential into reality to change the destiny of J&K in Amrit Kaal,” Sinha said. Read Also LG Launches New Portal Of DIPR Divine Land Of J&K Transformed As 'Paradise On Earth': LG Sinha
Responding to the complaint of Pralad Singh, a resident of Attina, Budgam pertaining to the poor condition of a road in his locality, the LG directed the Deputy Commissioner Budgam to take appropriate measures to address the issue at the earliest.
On the grievance regarding the completion of the water supply project (Reservoir) in the Chanderseer Tilgam to Wanigam Payeen area, the Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department briefed the LG that the work on the said water supply project will be completed by the end of December this year.
A complainant namely Vidyut Vats, a resident of Dhar Road, Udhampur drew the attention of the authorities towards the blocked drain at Goal Mela near Jagannath Temple.
Sinha directed the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur to ensure the clearance of the drain within 10 days.
Rehana Batul, Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG's Mulaqaat.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; R.R Swain, DGP; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present, in person and through virtual mode.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30112023000215011059ID1107518058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.