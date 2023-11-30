J & K LG Pledges To Change Destiny Of J & K In Amrit Kaal

“Speedier execution of programmes is providing a tremendous boost to J&K's economy, playing an important role in maintaining standards of transparency and accountability for an effective and efficient public delivery system,” he said.

The LG was interacting with the citizens through virtual mode during“LG's Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing, at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

He also took note of the complaints filed by the citizens on JK-IGRAMS and directed for time-bound resolution of their grievances and necessary steps for improving implementation.

“The rapid development and performance of various sectors show the limitless potential of Union Territory and we are determined to transform this potential into reality to change the destiny of J&K in Amrit Kaal,” Sinha said.

Responding to the complaint of Pralad Singh, a resident of Attina, Budgam pertaining to the poor condition of a road in his locality, the LG directed the Deputy Commissioner Budgam to take appropriate measures to address the issue at the earliest.

On the grievance regarding the completion of the water supply project (Reservoir) in the Chanderseer Tilgam to Wanigam Payeen area, the Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department briefed the LG that the work on the said water supply project will be completed by the end of December this year.

A complainant namely Vidyut Vats, a resident of Dhar Road, Udhampur drew the attention of the authorities towards the blocked drain at Goal Mela near Jagannath Temple.

Sinha directed the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur to ensure the clearance of the drain within 10 days.

Rehana Batul, Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG's Mulaqaat.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; R.R Swain, DGP; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present, in person and through virtual mode.

