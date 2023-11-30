Zelensky Visits School In Kharkiv Subway

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his working visit to the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky got acquainted with the organization of pupils' education at the 'University subway station.

The President's press service reported , according to Ukrinform.

The Head of State visited the classrooms where math, English and music lessons were held.

He talked to the children and asked them about the details of their studies. The students told the President about their favorite school subjects and their hobbies.

In addition, Zelensky presented awards and honorary titles to pedagogical workers in the Kharkiv region.

The Head of State awarded the teachers with the Order of Princess Olga of the III degree, as well as the honorary titles of 'Honored Education Worker' of Ukraine and 'Honored Teacher of Ukraine'.

"It is a pleasure to be in the Kharkiv region, to see children, their smiles, their eyes - small, very pleasant, but already a little bit adult - because of all the trials that children go through together with the whole country," the Head of State noted.

"I want to thank you all for the fact that the Kharkiv region is not empty, for the fact that there are wonderful children and people of different professions here. Of course, there are you - teachers. If there is a school, even such a creative one, there is life," Zelensky emphasized.

He thanked the teachers for their work, for serving the children of Ukraine. For being in Ukraine, with Ukrainian children.

"Thank you for bringing knowledge to our children during the war and for not letting the war stop you," the President added.

As reported, Zelensky visited the frontline command post of the Kupiansk defenders.