Enemy Headquarters With Officers Destroyed In Tokmak - Fedorov

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"For two days in a row, a very powerful liquidation of the enemy has been taking place in Tokmak. We already know what happened on November 28. The enemy's entire headquarters was destroyed. More precisely, during a meeting held at the headquarters, there was an explosion, and at least 14 people were killed, including a large number of officers," he said.

Fedorov also clarified that the enemy tried to hide behind civilian infrastructure, which is why the headquarters was located on the territory of a kindergarten.

Earlier it was reported that powerful explosions were heard in Tokmak yesterday.