Enemy Headquarters With Officers Destroyed In Tokmak - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian military headquarters was destroyed in the temporarily occupied Tokmak. There are officers among the dead.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.
"For two days in a row, a very powerful liquidation of the enemy has been taking place in Tokmak. We already know what happened on November 28. The enemy's entire headquarters was destroyed. More precisely, during a meeting held at the headquarters, there was an explosion, and at least 14 people were killed, including a large number of officers," he said.
Read also:
Left Bank Kherson Region: What to Expect from AFU Bridgehead Across Dnipro
Fedorov also clarified that the enemy tried to hide behind civilian infrastructure, which is why the headquarters was located on the territory of a kindergarten.
Earlier it was reported that powerful explosions were heard in Tokmak yesterday.
MENAFN30112023000193011044ID1107517963
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.