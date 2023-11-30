Two Police Officers Injured In Kherson Region As Result Of Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two policemen of the Beryslav district Police Department in the Kherson region were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Ivan Vyhovsky, the head of the National Police, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Two police officers of the Beryslav District Police Department in the Kherson region were injured today as a result of an enemy drone attack. A 22-year-old and a 37-year-old policemen were injured as a result of the VOG-17 explosion, as they were on their way to a call," the statement reads.

Fellow police officers from the special police company evacuated the injured to the hospital, where doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

"Every day, police officers continue to work despite threats and danger to ensure a safe environment and police services for all Ukrainians," emphasized Vyhovsky.

As reported, the Russian army attacked Beryslav in the Kherson region with a drone, injuring two people - a 22-year-old and a 37-year-old man.