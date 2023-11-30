GOE Charity Day, Let Us Work Together To Protect Everyone's Happiness

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Love from the heart is charity, and care on earth is goodness. Charity is to love from the bottom of the heart, to give the good support, there is suffering on earth, the people's livelihood are all heartbreaking, charity blessing to the party, there is love as a companion. The significance of philanthropy is reflected in the care and support for the disadvantaged. There are many plights and unfairness in the society, some people face difficulties in life due to family poverty, illness or other reasons. And GOE's responsibility is to help the poor and give them some basic help by providing material and spiritual support.

GOE was established more than 10 years ago, has been adhering to the spirit of“a party in need, immediate support” concept, inherited the humanitarian spirit, always shoulder a sense of mission and sense of responsibility, to make a small contribution to the community. 2020 GOE team formally registered as an independent poverty alleviation, development and rescue organisation, the future of the charitable work focus on the Middle East region, to continue to practice the charity work In the future, we will focus our philanthropy on the Middle East region, continue to practice philanthropy activities, provide support to areas in need of material assistance, spread positive energy, drive the exchange of philanthropic cultural activities, and help areas with sudden disasters to alleviate the lack of materials and get out of the difficult situation.

The Group's philanthropic journey:

In June-July 2021, more than 90% of the western United States was in a state of historic, life-threatening heat and drought, and the temperature in Littleton, British Columbia, Canada reached 47.5 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada, with more than 58 million people affected by the heat and drought. 1 million US dollars was donated by GOE to provide medical supplies and living materials.

On 14 August 2021, at 7:29 p.m., Haiti was hit by a 7.3 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake killed at least 2,248 people, left 329 missing, injured 12,268, affected about 800,000 people, and damaged or destroyed 138,000 houses dispatched an 80-member humanitarian relief team to participate in the rescue and US$1 million in relief supplies.

On 14 July 2021, heavy rainfall in Germany triggered floods that inundated towns and villages in western and southern Germany, causing buildings to collapse and trapping residents; the heavy rainfall also triggered natural disasters such as landslides and mudslides. The floods left more than 205 people dead, 176 missing, tens of thousands homeless, and more than $43 billion in economic losses in Western Europe distributes $1 million in food and subsistence items to tide them over with basic necessities.

Typhoon Rey, the 22nd typhoon of 2021, made landfall in the Philippines on 14 July and 16 December 2021, killing at least 378 people in the Philippines, leaving 60 people missing, 742 injured, and affecting 3.95 million people; Economic losses were estimated at over Php20.4 billion, and GOE donated US$3 million in relief as well as medical supplies to the relief areas.

On 22 June 2022, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan at 1:24 a.m. The earthquake and the landslides it triggered killed at least 1,570 people, injured nearly 6,000, and caused an estimated US$2 billion in direct economic damages; GOE donated US$2.3 million worth of household goods.

Since July 2022, many countries in Europe have been experiencing extreme heat, with major European economies such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Portugal and Italy being particularly hard hit, with the extreme heat causing energy problems, transport problems, food crises and forest fires, as well as a large number of deaths and injuries. The GOE has donated $8 million in relief as well as medical supplies to the relief areas.

On 21st November 2022 at 13:21, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia and GOE donated $1 million worth of household goods.

In the near future, GOE intends to carry out a small charity programme, with the aim of enabling the whole society to further understand charity, support charity, carry forward the culture of charity, promote the popularity of the concept of charity, further stimulate and mobilise the enthusiasm of the whole society to participate in and support charity, and to unite the power of charity to rescue and warm up people in poverty, so as to make our country a better and more harmonious place. The specific activities are as follows:

Activity Programme: Helping the poor

Name of the nursing home: We Care Foundation

Date: 10th November 2023

Time: 10.00 am

Venue: Vizag,tallavalasa

1 flow:

This activity we plan to carry out in an orphanage with more than 20 children and more than 40 elderly people“to help schools and education, elderly and young people, poverty alleviation, disaster relief and comfort orphans” charitable public welfare activities. Our aim is to gather a wide range of caring people from the community, to carry out activities such as“Hand-in-Hand Charity for Schools” and befriending elderly people living alone. We will provide them with food in the morning, afternoon and evening. Apart from food, we would also like to buy some school supplies for the children, such as books, pencils, pens and chocolates. Afterwards, we will spend some time with the children and the elderly, giving them care and comfort so that they will not be lonely anymore.







2 formation

GOE actively practise the belief of“all wills make a city, treat people with heart, and do good with hands”, so as to help people in need of help, the group maintains the team management at the same time, has always been perched on the road of public welfare, charity, without the slightest slackness, upholding the humanitarian spirit, and actively respond to the people's aspirations of the global war-torn, poverty-stricken and backward areas. GOE team under the careful leadership of the core leaders, not forgetting the original intention, thinking out of the box, focusing on team appeal and cohesion, to play the team's affinity and influence, spreading positive energy! As an employee of GOE, I also want to participate in it, actively fulfil the social responsibility of the enterprise, and do my best to give a donation to charitable organisations to meet their daily needs and pass on the spirit of charity!

























3 future public welfare programme

(1) Take the Middle East as a key area for help and relief, GOE charity team is expected to invest $30 million in civil assistance and build 10 public schools;

(2) Donate funds to reach 500 million U.S. dollars, set up 1,000 offline charity studios in Southeast Asia, create a disaster reconstruction fund, invest 10 million U.S. dollars, and build 300 public schools;

(3) Set up 300 offline charity studios in Egypt, Iran and other regions, supply 1,500 water wells, and help 30,000 people get out of the international poverty line.