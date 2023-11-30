Thousands of employees to join United Auto Workers

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development, thousands of employees from 13 non-unionized automakers, including major players like Tesla, Toyota, BMW, and Nissan, have initiated the process to join the United Auto Workers (UAW), as reported by the union. This unprecedented move is marked by autoworkers signing union cards online through simultaneous campaigns orchestrated across the 13 automakers.



The UAW, in a statement on Wednesday, highlighted the significance of this mass movement, characterizing it as an exceptional step in the labor landscape. UAW President Shawn Fain, in a video statement, urged autoworkers who have been operating without the benefits of a union to seize this opportunity, emphasizing that it is now their turn to join the collective bargaining force.



The ambitious drive spans nearly 150,000 autoworkers across a diverse array of companies, including BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Lucid, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Rivian, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo, according to information provided by the union.



This surge in unionization follows a protracted labor dispute between the UAW and the Big 3 U.S. automakers—General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford. The dispute, which unfolded over weeks, saw tens of thousands of union members participating in picket lines. Ultimately, the disagreement culminated in labor deals across the Big 3, encompassing a roughly 25% salary increase over four years, substantial enhancements in pension plans, and the right for workers to protest against plant closures.



President Joe Biden, addressing UAW members in Illinois earlier this month, lauded these agreements as a model for the industry, expressing his desire for this type of arrangement to catalyze a broader wave of unionization across the auto sector. Biden's sentiments underscore the potential ripple effect of these agreements, setting a precedent for improved working conditions and collective bargaining power within the automotive industry.

MENAFN30112023000045015682ID1107516025