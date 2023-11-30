German Ambassador Visits Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a trip to Kryvyi Rih, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger has discussed future reconstruction with city authorities.

“Yesterday I visited Kryvyi Rih. I discussed future prospects for reconstruction with the city's leadership. Together we visited the water pipeline project, implemented by the National Agency for Reconstruction and the local authorities,” the Embassy of Germany in Ukraine posted on the social network X .

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech at the German-Ukrainian municipal partnership conference said that cooperation between the communities of Ukraine and Germany would help to not only ensure economic growth but also add protection for the Ukrainian people.