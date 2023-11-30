-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Armenia Agree To Intensify Meetings Of Commissions On Border Delimitation


11/30/2023 7:20:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The 5th meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security Issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The sides decided to start work on agreement of the draft regulations on joint activities of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan and agreed to intensify the meetings of the commissions.

Will be updated

MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107515715

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search