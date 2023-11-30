Azerbaijan, Armenia Agree To Intensify Meetings Of Commissions On Border Delimitation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The 5th meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security Issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The sides decided to start work on agreement of the draft regulations on joint activities of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan and agreed to intensify the meetings of the commissions.

Will be updated