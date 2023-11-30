Azerbaijan, Armenia Agree To Intensify Meetings Of Commissions On Border Delimitation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The 5th meeting
of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between
Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border
Delimitation and Border Security Issues between Armenia and
Azerbaijan was held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
Trend reports via
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani
Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime
Minister Mher Grigoryan.
The sides decided to start work on agreement of the draft
regulations on joint activities of the State Commission on State
Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the
Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between
Armenia and Azerbaijan and agreed to intensify the meetings of the
commissions.
Will be updated
