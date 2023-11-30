India approves investing in USD4.8 billion aircraft carrier

(MENAFN) India's Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) has given preliminary approval for the procurement of a USD4.8 billion aircraft carrier, according to reports citing anonymous government officials.



The DAC, headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, is set to convene this week to review the proposal. The move aligns with India's strategic goal of bolstering naval capabilities amid growing concerns over China's expanding presence in the Indian Ocean region. The planned aircraft carrier, anticipated to be constructed domestically, reflects India's commitment to enhancing its naval strength. With the Indian Navy aiming for a second carrier akin to the INS Vikrant, the DAC's decision underscores the nation's strategic focus on maritime security.



Currently operating two aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, India is seeking to reinforce its naval fleet. The INS Vikrant, commissioned in September 2022, was constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, with significant indigenous contributions. The proposed aircraft carrier, referred to as IAC II, is expected to follow the Vikrant model and be built at the Cochin shipyard. Reports suggest that about 90 percent of the new carrier's hull, 50 percent of machinery, and 30 percent of weapons and sensors will be designed and built in India. The decision to invest in the IAC II underscores India's commitment to advancing its indigenous defense capabilities, promoting self-reliance in naval technology.



India's first aircraft carrier, the INS Vikramaditya, acquired from Russia in 2004, has played a vital role in the nation's maritime defense strategy. With the new investment, India aims to further strengthen its naval fleet and address evolving regional security challenges. The completion of documentation work for the IAC II in December 2022 marks a significant step toward the realization of this strategic initiative. As India continues to focus on building a robust naval force, the proposed aircraft carrier underscores the nation's commitment to modernizing its defense infrastructure and ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean.



