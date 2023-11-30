Community Condemns Lithuania's Policy Of Hostility Towards Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Western Azerbaijani Community made a statement that a group
of deputies from Lithuania visited the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,
recently met with representatives of the EU mission in Armenia, and
continued the inappropriate practice of looking at Azerbaijan
through binoculars, Azernews reports.
The statement reads:
"Lithuania continues its policy of hostility against Azerbaijan
at all levels. Probably they are aware of the audio recording of
Lithuanian MPs made public a few years ago that Lithuanian
diplomats supported occupying Armenia rather than Azerbaijan, whose
territory was occupied in the past conflict, on religious
grounds.
Lithuanian MPs are reminded that most of the places they visited
were villages where Azerbaijanis were deported.
Lithuanian MPs with a crusader mentality, instead of seeking
adventures in the South Caucasus and being Don Quixotes, let them
go and defend the rights of an oppressed ethnic minority in their
country".
