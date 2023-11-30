Community Condemns Lithuania's Policy Of Hostility Towards Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

The Western Azerbaijani Community made a statement that a group of deputies from Lithuania visited the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, recently met with representatives of the EU mission in Armenia, and continued the inappropriate practice of looking at Azerbaijan through binoculars, Azernews reports.

The statement reads:

"Lithuania continues its policy of hostility against Azerbaijan at all levels. Probably they are aware of the audio recording of Lithuanian MPs made public a few years ago that Lithuanian diplomats supported occupying Armenia rather than Azerbaijan, whose territory was occupied in the past conflict, on religious grounds.

Lithuanian MPs are reminded that most of the places they visited were villages where Azerbaijanis were deported.

Lithuanian MPs with a crusader mentality, instead of seeking adventures in the South Caucasus and being Don Quixotes, let them go and defend the rights of an oppressed ethnic minority in their country".