Azerbaijan Signs Mou On Cooperation For Innovation And Startup Ecosystems Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. "PASHA Holding,"
SOCAR, SABAH, the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the
IV Industrial Revolution (4SIM), and the Education Development Fund
under the Ministry of Science and Education signed a memorandum of
understanding on cooperation for the development of innovation and
startup ecosystems in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The memorandum was signed by Head of Innovation Department of
PASHA Holding Farrukh Aliyev, SOCAR Vice President Kanan Najafov,
Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development
Agency Inara Valiyeva, Executive Director of the Center for
Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (4sim)
under the Ministry of Economy Fariz Jafarov, and Chairman of the
Education Development Fund under the Ministry of Science and
Education Elnur Nasibov.
