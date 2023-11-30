US Military Osprey aircraft crashes off Japanese coast during training mission

(MENAFN) On Wednesday at approximately 3 PM, a U.S. military Osprey aircraft, carrying eight airmen, crashed off the Japanese coast during what has been described as a "routine training mission," according to the U.S. Air Force. The cause of the crash is currently unknown. Japanese officials initially reported six people on board the CV-22B Osprey, and at least one airman has been located, though their condition remains unconfirmed.



The U.S. Air Force stated that the conditions of the crew are unknown at this time, leaving the details of the incident shrouded in uncertainty. Search and rescue efforts were promptly initiated by the Japan Coast Guard, deploying vessels to the area off Kagoshima prefecture in southern Japan.



Wreckage of the aircraft was located around 4 p.m., approximately an hour after the crash was reported, in the waters southeast of the airport on Yakushima Island. The search operation continued into the night, with Coast Guard ships and helicopters actively engaged in the search area around 7 p.m. local time.



The aircraft involved in the incident is an Osprey, a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft manufactured by Bell Boeing. The crash highlights the inherent risks associated with military training exercises and underscores the collaborative efforts between U.S. and Japanese authorities in responding to such incidents.

