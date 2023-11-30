‘Brands of India’ to generate business worth US$ 350 million in 3 years for Indian Apparel Brands

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE, November 30, 2023



The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) marked a historic milestone in the global retail market with the triumphant conclusion of ‘Brands of India’ which showcased 350+ top Indian clothing brands at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 27 to 29, 2023.



In its inaugural edition, Brands of India emerged as a beacon of success, providing a substantial head start for Indian apparel brands in the dynamic Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The event garnered tremendous attention, drawing an impressive 2800 buyers from 67 countries predominantly comprising Retailers and Importers from key markets such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Yemen, Egypt, Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon, Somalia, Algeria, Sudan, Russia, and several other nations.



One of the highlights at the show is the estimated business worth US$ 350 million will be generated over the next three years. The event witnessed a robust potential and demand for Indian Apparel brands in the international market. An elated Mr. Rajesh Masand, President, CMAI said “This pioneering initiative to showcase the diversity and excellence of Indian Apparel brands has surpassed all expectations. The vibrant participation and presence of distinguished buyers from the Middle East and African region validates the growing dominance of Indian brands. This milestone not only marks a significant chapter in our journey but also strengthens the economic ties between India and MENA region.” Adding further, Mr. Jayesh Shah, Chairman, Brands of India and Vice President, CMAI said “We are immensely proud of the stellar success that Brands of India has achieved in the introductory edition. The substantial business that has been generated underscores the emergence and acceptance of Indian Apparel brands globally. We will continue to hold such focused events in the future as it presents a promising future for India’s dynamic Apparel industry.”



Few renowned brands that showcased collection at the event included Oxemberg, J. Hampstead, Dollar, Grammer, Louis Philippe, Van Huesen, Allen Solly, Otto, Peter England, Texas Jeans, Mexico Jeans, Klix, Double Bull, Bonheur, 109 F, Cover Story, BIBA, Dressline, Soch, Stori, Satya Fusion, Vastrado, Zola, Sin, Ancestry, Indifusion, Touch, Gini and Jony, Rachna Udyog, Little Kangaroos, A-La Mode, Blazo, Tiny Girl, Vitamins, Nostrum, Body Mark, and many others who showcased their fashion and styles internationally for the first time.



Speaking about the expanse of variety available at the show, Mr. Kabir Lumba, CEO, Landmark Retail at Landmark Group said “I enjoy seeing the enthusiasm over here. The vibe is very positive. There are so many capable manufacturers and brand-owners who have come together to showcase their best, and it's nice that they have come to explore opportunities in the Middle East. The potential of Indian Apparel in the MENA region is huge. They possess technology, the competency, the people, passion and the raw material. They have the entire Infrastructure and the Middle East market is very lucrative. I think there is a big opportunity."



While visiting Brands of India, Mr. Deepak Seth, Group Chairman, Pearl Global Industries Ltd. (PGIL) acknowledged “This a fantastic initiative. Indian Apparel brands have been showcased for the first time in this market. There's a huge potential in the Gulf, Middle East, Africa and Dubai is the central place for sourcing and buying for these markets.”



Mr. Prem Ranjan, CEO, of Gini & Jony, a premium kidswear brand said, “Our experience at the Brands of India show has been wonderful. We have received queries from many GCC countries and also from Philippines and Malaysia. Some other participants also received enquiries from Uzbekistan and other Middle Eastern as well as European countries. Overall, we have created a base for future business development in a year’s time and hopefully we will be able to set up our local base. Since it was for the very first time we exhibited overseas, the exposure was huge in a sense that we were able to understand how we can help them grow their retail business. It was insightful on how to plan and go forward into GCC market.” Mr. Rushank Masand of Rushank Clothiers, another participant said "This was the first time we have exhibited at an international fair in Dubai. It has been a lovely experience and met many new buyers. We are looking forward to the next edition."



Some of the leading buyer groups at the show were distinguished entities from the Middle East such as Lulu Group, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Yellow Flower Group, Snow White, BMA International, City Centre, Bait Awladona Co. (Kuwait) and Nesto. Their active involvement to source underscored the strategic importance of Brands of India in fostering strong business ties between India and MENA region. The dates were perfectly timed prior to the biggest and most significant Eid festival in April next year to re-stock latest fashion to meet consumer demand.



Timing to host Brands of India was significant against the backdrop of CEPA agreement signed between India and UAE in 2022. UAE has emerged as the largest importer of Indian Ready-made Garments. In the fiscal year 2022-23, imports totalled a staggering US$ 1.21 billion. Notably, during the first seven months of 2023-24, UAE imports of Indian Ready-made Garments reached US$ 368.78 million underscoring sustained demand for Indian fashion in the region.







MENAFN30112023004956011432ID1107515109