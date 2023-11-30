Smart City Expo Doha Enhances Sustainability, Explores Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communication and Technology (MCIT) yesterday launched the third edition of the Smart City Expo Doha 2023 at the Conference Center of Al Bidda Park in the Cultural Zone.

The event took place under the esteemed patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in the presence of Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, and other officials.

The initiative serves as a platform to explore urban innovation opportunities and enhance sustainable cities by providing a diverse range of comprehensive sessions and dialogues by prominent figures from Qatar and across the globe.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai and other dignitaries during the conference held at Al Bidda Park.

During his opening remarks at the event, Minister Al Mannai stated:“Smart City Expo Doha 2023 exemplifies Qatar's relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable urban development. We are working to harness the immense potential of technology and data to create smart, inclusive cities that are flexible and capable of meeting the growing needs of our communities. The expo brings together experts, industry leaders, and policymakers to establish a collaborative working environment where ideas can flourish, partnerships can be formed, and innovative solutions are developed, paving the path for tomorrow's cities.”

The opening ceremony was followed by informative expert panels and interactive sessions that covered significant topics including sustainable urban planning, digital infrastructure, smart mobility solutions, and the transformative influence of technology on elevating the quality of citizens' lives.

The conference also included a keynote session by the Senior Vice President of Public Sector for the Middle East & Central Asia at Huawei Technologies Safder Nazir.

During the sessions, the Director of AI & Advanced Analytics at Google Cloud EMEA Alessio Bagnaresi also expounded on the global deployment of AI solutions in urban settings.

He stressed the noteworthy results stemming from these technological interventions, underscoring the transformative potential that AI holds within urban landscapes.