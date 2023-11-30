Azerbaijani FM Embarks On Visit To North Macedonia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. On November 30,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun
Bayramov left for a working visit to the capital of North Macedonia
Skopje, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
The ministry reported that as part of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov
is scheduled to participate and speak at the 30th meeting of the
Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as well as to meet with officials of
other countries participating in the event.
