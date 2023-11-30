-->


Azerbaijani FM Embarks On Visit To North Macedonia


11/30/2023 12:18:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. On November 30, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to the capital of North Macedonia Skopje, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministry reported that as part of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to participate and speak at the 30th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as well as to meet with officials of other countries participating in the event.

