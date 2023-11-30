Head Of State Listens To Report On Shelter Construction In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has familiarized himself with shelter construction plans in the city of Kherson.
The relevant video was posted by the Head of State on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Kherson. Report on the construction of shelters. Informative. I am grateful to everyone contributing to people's protection,” Zelensky wrote.
Additionally, during a working trip to the Mykolaiv region, the President of Ukraine took part in the presentation of the projects implemented under the patronage of the Kingdom of Denmark.
Video: Volodymyr Zelensky, Telegram
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
