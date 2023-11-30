-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Head Of State Listens To Report On Shelter Construction In Kherson


11/30/2023 12:17:47 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has familiarized himself with shelter construction plans in the city of Kherson.

The relevant video was posted by the Head of State on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.


“Kherson. Report on the construction of shelters. Informative. I am grateful to everyone contributing to people's protection,” Zelensky wrote.









Additionally, during a working trip to the Mykolaiv region, the President of Ukraine took part in the presentation of the projects implemented under the patronage of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky, Telegram

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN30112023000193011044ID1107512844

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search