Amir, German President Hold Talks, Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of Germany Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various areas of joint co-operation. During the talks held at the Amiri Diwan, His Highness the Amir and the German president also discussed the most prominent current regional and international issues and developments, most notably developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. In this regard, His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of reaching a permanent ceasefire, protecting civilians, delivering humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, and finding solutions that guarantee the establishment of two states in accordance with international and UN resolutions. (QNA)

