Zelensky Meets With Students Of Three Universities In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a working trip to the Mykolaiv region, Volodymyr Zelensky met with students of three universities.

He said this during an evening video address, Ukrinform reported.

"It was a very emotional and important meeting with students from three Mykolaiv universities. The universities that work and the students who study are in Ukraine. For the sake of Ukraine. Adult issues. Honest emotions. Clean, bright eyes. Boys and girls, I thank you for this conversation today. We are doing everything to make our entire state, all our people stronger and always free," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky takes part in presentation of projects under Danish Patronage Program inregion

As reported, the President of Ukraine made a working visit to the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions on Wednesday, November 29.