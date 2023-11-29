Dubai: Fire Breaks Out In Warehouse, Brought Under Control

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 4:48 PM

A fire erupted in a warehouse in Jebel Ali on Wednesday was immediately brought under control by authorities.

The Civil Defence teams dealt with the fire in the warehouse and the blaze was brought under control without any casualties recorded, the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

At least two motorists driving on Sheikh Zayed Road saw huge black smoke billowing out from the Jebel Ali area.

In a photo shared with KT by a reader, they saw the smoke going up at around 2.30pm.

