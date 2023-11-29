UAE Winter: Now, Experience Snow On Dubai's Rain Street

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 8:51 PM

Imagine sipping on a cup of hot chocolate as you watch the snow falling. Now imagine getting to experience this right here in the UAE. Dubai's Rain Street located on Cote d'Azur Monaco Hotel on the Heart of Europe Islands - with its beautiful red-with-white-polka-dot awning - is temporarily transforming into the city's first Snowing Street.

From December 3 to January 7, visitors can have this exclusive experience on the 1km-long climate-controlled street as part of the offerings at the Cote d'Azur Monaco hotel, an adults-only haven and the first party hotel on an island in Dubai.

“As the rooftop sprinklers replace water droplets with a flurry of snowflakes, the cobblestone street will take on the appearance of a European winter wonderland, complete with festive awnings resembling candy canes”, said Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of the Kleindienst Group that oversees this section of the World Islands.

The transformation of the cobbled street outside the La Brasserie French Bistro restaurant is designed to transport guests from the UAE to a street in Europe. Located on the World Island, the hotel is only accessible by a 30-minute ride on a private yacht. Visitors can board the yacht from the Heart of Europe jetty located in Jumeirah 3.

Visitors to the Snowing Street can indulge in a range of festive treats available at various live stations. French hot chocolate, toasted marshmallows, roasted chestnuts, freshly baked stollen and many other treats will be on offer, creating a delightful atmosphere for guests to savour the winter fun.

Those wishing to visit the street can do so in two ways. For those seeking a more immersive experience, they have the option of booking a staycation at the Cote d'Azur Monaco hotel, an adults-only retreat. Alternatively, day passes are available for those looking for a short visit.

