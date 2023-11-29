Sheikha Moza Meets First Lady Of The Republic Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and Education Above All Foundation HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, met today with the First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, on the sidelines of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE).
During the meeting, the two discussed many topics of mutual interest including education and cultural exchange.
