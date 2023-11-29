-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sheikha Moza Meets First Lady Of The Republic Of Uzbekistan


11/29/2023 2:35:58 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and Education Above All Foundation HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, met today with the First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, on the sidelines of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE).

During the meeting, the two discussed many topics of mutual interest including education and cultural exchange.

MENAFN29112023000063011010ID1107511207

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search