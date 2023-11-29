Webcast Sheds Light On Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Groundbreaking STO Strategy Amid Rapid Early Buildup

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Diamond Lake Minerals is a Utah-based leader in the digital asset and security token space, focused on building and distributing wealth through a smart model that combines holding multiple subsidiaries with targeted STOs (Security Token Offerings)

A principal element of DLMI's strategy is to attract traditional investors familiar with buying stock but generally digital asset-avoidant because of their unfamiliarity with new tech alternatives

DLMI's subsidiary holdings are based upon building a vertically integrated company that develops enterprises to the point they can become self-sufficient and can eventually be spun off into their own IPOs Under the company's new and growing leadership, its market capitalization has rocketed from around $1 million to over $100 million in less than three months, and its stock jumped during the same period to nearly 12 times its historic value

Multi-strategy operating company

Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI)

CEO Brian J. Esposito highlighted the company's rapid early growth trajectory during a new interview with the Proactive Investors webcast, pointing out Diamond Lake's market capitalization jump from“around a million dollars” to over $100 million in just a couple months' time, and a big stock price increase during that period indicative of investors' support of the company's new vision and strategy.

“Multiple subsidiaries is the plan underneath our holdings,” Esposito told webcast host Steve Darling in the interview posted Nov. 20 ( ).“The whole idea is wealth preservation, wealth enhancement for our shareholders, get these entities to be performing to their maximum capacity, with...

