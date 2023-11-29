Nobel Laureate Elected Honorary Member Of ANAS

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At today's general meeting of ANAS, the issue of the election of
Nobel Prize laureate Aziz Sanсar as an honorary member of the
National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan was put up for
discussion, Azernews reports.
It is noted that President of ANAS, academician Isa Habibbeyli
put forward an initiative to elect world-known
scientist-biochemist, professor Aziz Sanсar as an honorary member
of ANAS and addressed him with a letter.
Aziz Sanсar responded favorably to the proposal of academician
Isa Habibbeyli and expressed readiness to support the development
of science in Azerbaijan.
At the general meeting of ANAS, open voting was held and Aziz
Sanсar was elected an honorary member of ANAS.
Aziz Sanсar is a Turkish and American scientist-biochemist and
professor at the University of North Carolina (USA). In 2015, he
shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Thomas Lindahl and Paul
Modrich for his discovery of a cellular toolkit for DNA repair.
In 2021, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to award Aziz
Sanjar with the "Honourable Diploma of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan" for his services in the development of
international humanitarian ties for the Republic of Azerbaijan.
