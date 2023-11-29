Nobel Laureate Elected Honorary Member Of ANAS

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



At today's general meeting of ANAS, the issue of the election of Nobel Prize laureate Aziz Sanсar as an honorary member of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan was put up for discussion, Azernews reports.

It is noted that President of ANAS, academician Isa Habibbeyli put forward an initiative to elect world-known scientist-biochemist, professor Aziz Sanсar as an honorary member of ANAS and addressed him with a letter.

Aziz Sanсar responded favorably to the proposal of academician Isa Habibbeyli and expressed readiness to support the development of science in Azerbaijan.

At the general meeting of ANAS, open voting was held and Aziz Sanсar was elected an honorary member of ANAS.

Aziz Sanсar is a Turkish and American scientist-biochemist and professor at the University of North Carolina (USA). In 2015, he shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Thomas Lindahl and Paul Modrich for his discovery of a cellular toolkit for DNA repair.

In 2021, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to award Aziz Sanjar with the "Honourable Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for his services in the development of international humanitarian ties for the Republic of Azerbaijan.