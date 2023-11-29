The Ultimate Flavour Revelation: It's Espetada Season At Nando's!

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM

You know how we're always professing our deep love for Nando's? Well, now are more reasons to put our love into action by heading down to one of their restaurants. Why, you ask? Because it's that time of the year again! It's Espetada time! Brace yourselves for a collision of bold and full-on flavors that will not only ignite your curiosity but set your taste buds ablaze.

Because would we even be a true Nando's fan if we hadn't tried everything on the menu? Introducing the much-anticipated Espetada Smokey Alho: Available exclusively at Nando's until February 2024!

Now, we know you're already familiar with the mouthwatering experience that comes with each bite of our classic Espetada - Succulent PERi-PERi chicken thighs with a sumptuous cream cheese and thyme stuffing, expertly layered between crisp red onions, vibrant peppers, and generously dusted with finely chopped pistachios. The pièce de résistance? Flame-grilled to perfection and served with a luscious creamy garlic sauce. Name a better combo!

For our devoted Nando's fans, here's the real scoop - it's not just about the food. It's about the experience, the ritual of ordering an Espetada. Over the years, we've witnessed a phenomenon - a unique form of communication that has evolved among our Espetada enthusiasts. No words are needed; just a gesture. Hold your hands about a foot apart, mimicking the hanging length of our iconic Espetada. It's a silent yet powerful declaration of allegiance to the one-of-a-kind dining experience that only Espetada can deliver.

So, are you ready to embark on a flavour adventure with us? Here's all you need to know!

What: Espetada Smokey Alho

When: November 2023 – February 2024

Where: Across all Nando's outlets in the UAE

Don't be the one left out - Join the revolution, savour the classics, and dive headfirst into the irresistible world of Espetada Smokey Alho.

Visit /.