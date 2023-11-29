EAA Foundation Hosting 16 Roundtable Discussions, Plenary Sessions At WISE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The official strategic partner of WISE 11, Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global non-profit organization is at the forefront of the summit's programme creating dialogue around inclusive education, innovative financing, and protecting education in crises.

Established by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, EAA is dedicated to transforming lives through education.

Over two days of the WISE Summit being held under the theme 'Creative Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI,' - EAA Foundation is hosting 16 panel discussions, roundtables and plenary sessions exploring transformative capabilities of education.

The diverse topics include AI in innovations in higher education, greening education, youth economic empowerment, fiscal sustainability, education in emergencies, and the ongoing Gaza crisis.



EAA Foundation will host a plenary session today under the title“Education In Times of War”, will today raise global awareness for the Gaza crisis. The session will focus on educational recovery, trauma, psycho-social emotional learning, and the profound impact of AI on advocacy for education and human rights.

A key highlight of yesterday's events was the celebration of EAA's Educate A Child (EAC)'s 10 Years Anniversary under the title 'Re-Ignite Action to Transform the Lives of Those Left Behind.' The event marked EAC's achievements in reaching millions of out-of-school children over the decade. It showcased the positive impact of EAC's focus on enrolling primary-level out-of-school children, motivating further commitment to this cause and emphasizing the ongoing need for innovative solutions to ensure access to primary education.

Speaking at a panel Gambia Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, H E Claudiana Ayo Cole highlighted EAC's partnership with Unicef and Gambia to enroll and retain 66,765 out of school children and adolescents into quality primary education. Her Ministry implements the three-year project across Gambia. The panel also featured World Bank, Global Director Education Luis Beneviste; Vanessa Pacheco Manjarrés, Strategic Alliances Professional, FPD, Colombia; FatimaTarannum, Senior Officer at the Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education who has enrolled around 60,000 girls in to schools; and Dua Batool, who joined EAC at the age of 12 years and she is now working as trainee teacher.

The 'Artificial Intelligence and Access to Higher Education' session, led by EAA's Al Fakhoora programme, examined AI's pivotal role in providing inclusive, equitable access to higher education for marginalized communities. Silatech lead a discussion on leveraging technology, AI, and creative industries for youth economic empowerment.

A prominent feature at WISE 11 is 'Al Fakhoora House' structure - a recreation of the Al Fakhoora house in Gaza which was bombed recently. At the entrance of the house pays homage to EAA beneficiaries who were killed recently in Gaza. Another structure honours the traditional Wayuu village schools in Colombia, capturing the cultural essence of communities touched by EAA's innovative work in Cartagena. A Colombian Gift Shop is also open during WISE 11.