Hollywood actor, producer Michael Douglas claims India ’in good hands’

(MENAFN) Renowned Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas, who recently received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), spoke highly of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's commitment to the film industry. At the festival held in Goa, which featured over 270 films from around the world, Douglas commended the Indian administration for its substantial investments in film production, transforming the industry into a powerful tool of soft power.



During an interview on the sidelines of the event, Douglas specifically lauded Minister Anurag Thakur and Prime Minister Modi for their role in boosting financial support for film production.



He expressed satisfaction with the success witnessed in recent years and highlighted the positive impact of increased funding on the Indian film landscape. The actor emphasized the significant participation of 78 countries at the IFFI, underscoring India's growing influence as a cinematic powerhouse.



Douglas, famous for his roles in films like 'Wall Street,' noted the global recognition of Indian films, describing them as renowned and celebrated worldwide. He expressed confidence in the current leadership, stating, "I think you are in very, very good hands." The actor also highlighted the expanding reach of Indian films across the globe, with streaming platforms playing a crucial role in their dissemination.



Drawing attention to India's achievements in the global film arena, Douglas referenced the recent success of the song 'Natu Natu' from the South Indian film 'RRR,' which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at this year's ceremony. This triumph serves as a testament to the increasing prominence of Indian cinema on the international stage.



In conclusion, Michael Douglas's positive remarks not only acknowledge the Indian government's support for the film industry but also celebrate the country's growing influence and recognition in the global cinematic landscape. The actor's insights at the IFFI underscore India's strides in the film world and the potential for further growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



