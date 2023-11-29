Regional Forum Of Union For Mediterranean Concludes, Addressing Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) -- The eighth Regional Forum of Foreign Ministers of the Union for the Mediterranean has wrapped up its discussions in Barcelona, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, alongside the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.The Forum, hosted by Spain, saw active participation from ministerial delegates representing Union member states, EU officials, and representatives from relevant regional bodies.Central to the discussions was the urgent need for a ceasefire, and address the alarming deterioration and humanitarian catastrophe arising from the ongoing war in Gaza.A joint statement issued by the co-presidency of the forum highlighted key resolutions and actions agreed upon during the meeting.The forum expressed profound concern regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasizing the immediate necessity for sustained and adequate humanitarian aid delivery across Gaza, including the provision of fuel.Acknowledgment was extended for the agreed humanitarian ceasefire and the release of civilians. Gratitude was expressed for the pivotal roles played by Qatar, Egypt, the United States, and other involved parties.Emphasis was placed on extending the humanitarian ceasefire to establish a permanent cessation of hostilities and the release of all hostages.The forum strongly condemned escalating aggressions by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and called for accountability for these actions. Additionally, it decried the increasing instances of arbitrary arrests of Palestinians.The urgent need to safeguard civilians, respect international humanitarian laws, and condemn indiscriminate killings and civilian targeting were reiterated.The forum emphasized rejection of any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, as well as internal displacement within Gaza.The protection of hospitals, medical facilities, healthcare workers, and UN facilities in accordance with international humanitarian law was stressed.Support for UNRWA's essential role and the necessity for continued political and financial backing to enable its mandate fulfillment were reaffirmed.The collective responsibility to achieve a just, comprehensive, and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution and international law was reiterated.Commitment to joint efforts in pursuing the two-state solution as the sole path to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and ensuring peace and stability for the entire region was emphasized.Support was expressed for convening a peace conference soon, aiming for a just peace leading to two states, Palestine and Israel, living side by side in peace and mutual recognition based on the 1967 borders.The forum urgently called for halting all unilateral actions undermining the two-state solution, including settlement construction and expansion, and underscored the need to respect the historical status quo of holy places in Jerusalem, including the Hashemite custodianship.Commitment was expressed to build upon the "Peace Day" initiative launched by Saudi Arabia, the League of Arab States, and the European Union in collaboration with Egypt and Jordan.The forum agreed to continue concerted efforts towards collaborating with all stakeholders for a sustainable mechanism to deliver humanitarian aid without interruption, resume essential services in Gaza, and prepare for the forthcoming peace conference.