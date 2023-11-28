Turkish FM To Visit New York

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Today Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Türkiye at the upcoming high-level UN Security Council meeting on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, Trend reports.

“Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the meeting in New York, will hold a series of meetings with colleagues - representatives of the ministerial group for a settlement in Gaza, which was created following the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States on November 11,” Turkish Foreign Ministry said.