Pakistan PM Arrives In Kuwait

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday for a two-day official visit. Upon arrival, the premier was received at Kuwait International Airport by Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, the Acting Minister of Public Works, and as the head of the honorary mission Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al-Astad, senior state officials, and the ambassadors of the two countries. (end) msa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.