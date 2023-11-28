Dubai: Traffic To Be Diverted On Sheikh Zayed Road From Dec 1-3

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 9:33 PM

There will be a temporary traffic diversion on Sheikh Zayed Road owing to the COP28 conference, the Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.

Traffic will be diverted on Sheikh Zayed Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi, to alternative roads such as Jumeirah Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, from December 1 to 3 from 7am to 11am.

The leading global event is scheduled to take place at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has mapped out a comprehensive plan ahead of COP28, making travel easier, faster, and cost effective for residents.

As part of its plan, RTA will provide transportation across the Blue Zone for official delegations and the Green Zone for representatives of businesses and the public.

To ensure mobility management and smooth flow of traffic, RTA will be utilising various transit modes such as the Dubai Metro, Dubai Bus and taxis at the event site.

Special edition Nol cards have been introduced for COP28 delegates, allowing them to use public transportation in the country for free during the conference.

