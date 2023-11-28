AEG Helps Feed Nearly One Thousand Families For Thanksgiving

MENAFN - 3BL) This Thanksgiving, AEG hosted dinner for nearly one thousand Southern California families in need, helping them celebrate the day together and enjoy time with their loved ones.

“We are proud to partner with local non-profits to help transformed the lives of many families this holiday season by providing their Thanksgiving meal," said Anette Padilla, AEG's Director of Community Foundation. "Serving Thanksgiving dinner has been a long-standing tradition for AEG, and we hope that we are helping to alleviate some of that stress for local families.”

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, on November 17, AEG hosted the 20th annual Thanksgiving Foundations' Feast in concert with its sports franchise the LA Galaxy and its stadium Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. LA Galaxy's head coach, Greg Vanney and defenders Jalen Neal and Marcus Ferkranus joined AEG staff members in serving Thanksgiving meals to more than 250 families in the South Bay. In addition to enjoying a full Thanksgiving buffet, families participated in a variety of arts and craft activities and all children in attendance received a new pair of shoes through a partnership with Shoes That Fit.

On November 22, AEG hosted its inaugural Holly Jolly Thanksgiving Dinner at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, where AEG employees served more than 200 families a Thanksgiving meal. Attendees also received free passes to the Magic of Lights, a drive-through holiday lights experience, at the Empire Polo Club.

On November 23, AEG employees served 500 Thanksgiving meals, prepared by Wolfgang Puck Catering, to local families in need at the 11th annual Community Thanksgiving celebration at the Novo LA LIVE in Los Angeles, CA.

AEG Community Foundation is dedicated to supporting children and families in need in the areas of K-12 education, the arts, and health and wellness. Over the past 10 years, AEG foundations and programs contributed over $120 million in direct financial and in-kind support of charitable, community and civic programs that focus on children and youth in the areas of education, the arts, and health and wellness. To learn more about AEG's Community Foundation, please click here .