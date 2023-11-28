Dara Holsters And Gear Inc. Transforms Inventory Management With Cutting

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dara Holsters and Gear Inc., a leading manufacturer of custom firearm holsters, has successfully reached a significant milestone in expanding its business. By adopting BarCloud's industry-leading inventory tracking software, the manufacturing company among many others has overcome several challenges and achieved remarkable results in its operations.

The company, known for its commitment to quality and its dedication to crafting custom holsters in-house, encountered several challenges in managing its specialized inventory effectively. They had a lack of consistency in maintaining supply levels and poor visibility on inventory consumption rates. They also had increased costs from items that went missing, over-ordering and under-stocking. The holster manufacturer then embarked on a quest to find the perfect inventory management solution to address their unique challenges.

The company's search led them to an advanced barcode inventory tracking software that perfectly aligned with their needs. They chose this software because of it's:



Configurability: The software's configurability provided Dara Holsters and Gear Inc. with maximum visibility and control over their specialized inventory items, enabling precise tracking.

Customizable Reports: The ability to generate customizable reports, including reorder point suggestions, proved invaluable for optimizing stock levels. Ease of Use: The short learning curve meant that the company could easily train employees and seamlessly integrate inventory management practices into their operations.

Dara Holsters and Gear Inc. reported substantial improvements in their manufacturing operations as a result of implementing the software. The software's configurability allowed for precise inventory management of specialized items, significantly reducing the instances of missing inventory. The reports feature played a pivotal role in maintaining consistent supply levels, ensuring uninterrupted production and streamlined operations.

With the challenges of consistency, visibility, increased costs, and supply balance effectively addressed, Dara Holsters and Gear Inc. has significantly improved its inventory management to a new level, enhancing its reputation for quality and reliability in the industry.

BarCloud is a market leader in Inventory System and Asset Tracking Solutions that uses Barcode technology with mobile Barcode, smartphones, and tablets. They help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files, and forms and by automating record keeping. With their powerful system, businesses have 24/7 access to the location and status of their Inventory and Assets, whether they are in the warehouse, on the field, or in the office. They have offices in California (headquarters), and Chicago.