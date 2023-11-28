Qlik Leverages The Power Of AWS To Provide Immediate, Actionable Sustainability Through Data Analytics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Directly Contributing to Global Sustainability Goals by Turning Data into Immediate, Impactful Actions

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During AWS re:Invent 2023, Qlik® articulates its vision in working with Amazon Web Services (AWS): a mission to help businesses actualize sustainability goals by fundamentally integrating sustainability into the realm of data analytics. By working with AWS, Qlik is crafting a novel pathway that is designed to harmonize technological advancement with imperative sustainability objectives.



"Data should be more than numbers and charts; it should drive sustainable action to achieve targets. By leveraging the power of AWS, we offer businesses the means to pivot from static reporting, to driving real-time, actionable sustainability strategies throughout the entire business," says Julie Kae, VP of Sustainability and DE&I, Executive Director of .

: With Qlik's superior data integration capabilities, businesses gain a transformative edge, enabling immediate, eco-conscious decisions that embed sustainability into every aspect of operations. A prime exemplification of this is the Marketing Event Sustainability App, utilized by Qlik itself and which runs on AWS, to meticulously measure and manage environmental, social and governance (ESG) and carbon dioxide (CO2) data for organizing carbon-neutral events.: Qlik is committed to a sustainable future. When businesses integrate Qlik on AWS, they're embracing advanced technology as well as an eco-responsible ethos.: Qlik is making strides in addressing global challenges supporting entities like the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in tracking milestones towards the Paris Agreement and aiding the World Health Organization (WHO) in global health security initiatives underscoring the magnitude of their global contribution.

Qlik is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner. This designation is a testament to the robust and integrated product offerings available, ensuring businesses have access to tools that align technology with sustainability objectives.

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend®, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik's solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

