Call From Washington To Baku: Congress Admits Its Mistake

The groundless hearings of the US House of Representatives,
which is the lower house of the US Congress, against Azerbaijan on
November 15 attracted a lot of attention, but also dealt a crushing
blow to Azerbaijan-US relations. Despite the fact that
Azerbaijan-US relations have continued for more than 30 years, the
pro-Armenian rhetoric of Congress members, as well as biased and
unfair claims against Azerbaijanis, showed that the political
structure is in an imperfect and unformed state.
It is no secret that today the US Congress and its upper house,
the Senate, are completely caught in the clutches of the Armenian
lobby. One side of this is the fact that some politicians in
Congress are of Armenian descent or are closely connected with
Armenian diaspora organizations from a financial point of view.
It is undeniable that the United States is a harbinger and
defender of democracy. The work done in the prosperity of democracy
by many US grant agencies like USAID, NED, and USDA in different
countries is highly commendable. However, recently, the double
standards used by heads of organisations, as well as US diplomatic
representatives, towards Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the
situation in Garabagh, as well as the signing of the peace
agreement, have significantly lowered the political charisma of the
United States. Azerbaijan will never want to put a political ally
like the USA on the same scale as France. Unfortunately, the latest
decision of the United States to cancel the waiver of the section
907 amendment caused a shake-up of the US diplomacy in the South
Caucasus.
As it is known today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a
telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The talks between the parties focused mostly on the cold relations
between Azerbaijan and the United States after the congressional
hearings in the last few weeks. Thus, President Ilham Aliyev
brought to attention Azerbaijan's position and will in diplomacy
with full openness in political language.
The ongoing negotiations once again show that the US has
retreated from its position and realised that it is useless to talk
with Azerbaijan in the language of pressure and threats.
Yes, there is no doubt that Azerbaijan is firm and principled in
its position and insists on defending this position until the
end.
Blinken's approach also shows that both Congress and State
Department representatives were in the wrong position.
In addition, in response to the wrong step of the US Congress,
Azerbaijan on Thursday, November 16, refused to participate in
normalization talks with Armenia that were planned in the United
States this month also over Washington's biased position.
What was the mistake of Congress?
After the anti-terrorist measures of the Azerbaijani army in
Garabagh on September 19, the intensification of hearings in the US
Congress and the rhetoric against Azerbaijan were not accidental.
Because that period coincided with the collapse of separatism.
Also, the arrest of separatist members and the voluntary departure
of Armenians living in Garabagh have already started to sound the
alarm in the Congress.
The fact that no violence against civilians was recorded when
the UN and EU representatives were familiar with the situation in
Garabagh did not satisfy the politicians in the US Congress. In
their speeches, the congressmen started discussing the so-called
"genocide of 120,000 Armenians" in order to exaggerate the issue.
It was embarrassing for US diplomacy to hypothesize such an ugly
claim to the public as truth without any evidence or reference to
facts. After that, proposals regarding the adoption of laws, such
as the introduction of sanctions against Azerbaijan, clearly showed
that the Congress was bought by the Armenian lobby.
Thus, no matter how much the political pressure of the United
States targeted Azerbaijan, the truth still prevailed in the end.
It is an undeniable fact that Azerbaijan restored that truth with
its political and military power about three years ago.
US-Azerbaijani diplomatic solidarity has once again demonstrated
that the Armenian lobby's pressure on Azerbaijan through corrupt
politicians is futile. Increasing the pressure mechanism against
Azerbaijan from abroad is not in the interest of any state, on the
contrary, it is harmful for them in terms of establishing political
and economic perspectives related to the South Caucasus.
