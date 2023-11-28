PRINCE EMEKA OJUKWU PRINCE OF PEACE By Andrew Earl Singer, MUAFA Worldwide Promotions

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Prince Emeka Ojukwu "PRINCE OF PEACE" has just convened a staff meeting addressing the turmoil in the Middle East between Palestine and Israel. The round table discussion at the MUAFA headquarters of Prince Emeka revolved around his bringing together the involved people for a peaceful resolution, calming the situation, drafting a solution that all sides can abide by, and ending this bloody conflict taking innocent lives caught in this conflict.

Prince Emeka joins with many other people in the fear that the conflict will spill over to nearby countries and further escalate into a world war with ramifications indicative of Armageddon.

PRINCE EMEKA extends his personal service as a neutral party in discussing solutions to end further destruction and loss of life with a permanent solution that is fair and appropriate to all sides.

Prince Emeka is a distinguished individual, head of a major music organization comprised of artists with divergent talents covering the spectrum of music and many other businesses that have made significant contributions in Africa, His road to actually being recognized as the PRINCE OF PEACE is through human development, and his efforts to resolve the most basic needs of people he is personally and collectively helping through his alliances with other people, steadfast believing that their efforts are helping people that are unable through a variety of circumstances to help themselves.

Upon their successes those they have helped are now actively participating in outreach services to help others. The underlying belief is that we live in a global community based on the principles of dependence on each other. It is through universally shared values that we can reach mutual prosperity. Prince Emeka has established a grassroots organization that is spreading worldwide in order to help resolve global suffering, conflict, poverty, and environmental issues.

He is promoting a comprehensive plan for world peace that can only be accomplished by resolving the tensions and conflicts throughout the world. Prince Emeka on a daily basis is developing global allies committed to mutual respect of everyone's culture and cooperation to a world free from war. Prince Emeka has extended. to all governments of the world an invitation to join his efforts for world peace and safeguarding our planet. Prince Emeka seeks to discuss with Leaders of the World, solving the problems of poverty, disease, and ignorance, respecting the rights and dignity of every human being to resolve conflicts.

Prince Emeka believes that only through sustainable human development we will be able to resolve the problems of poverty. Poverty runs its course in every religion, race, and nationality, it is a world endemic that can only be solved through a global initiative to tackle this epidemic.

The entire scenario is extremely difficult to resolve, it will take the energy and effort of those so inclined to gather together a variety of solutions.

in order to create a sustainable balance between the natural and human worlds.

TESTIMONIAL

Ambassador Bob C.N. Ikediala, an artist, Producer, and Media Director of Music Africa Awake Foundation. I have known Prince Emeka Ojukwu for almost two decades, working on MUAFA Project together. Prince is a great person and spends most of his time working on Peace Projects all over Africa. Interestingly, I was also in the team that traveled with Prince to Cotonou (Benin Republic) in April to sign the Peace and Unity Project with Reggae Embassy and Soul Joyce House, Benin Republic.