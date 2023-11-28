Azerbaijani President Set A Condition For U.S. Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 27 November, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

With the aim of normalization of relationship, Secretary Blinken has asked to allow the visit of U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien in December to Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev has agreed to this proposal on the condition that after this visit the unfounded ban on the visits of Azerbaijani high-level officials to the United States will be lifted. Secretary Blinken has accepted that.