Azerbaijani President Set A Condition For U.S. Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 27 November, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a
phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev.
With the aim of normalization of relationship, Secretary Blinken
has asked to allow the visit of U.S. Assistant Secretary of State
James O'Brien in December to Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev has
agreed to this proposal on the condition that after this visit the
unfounded ban on the visits of Azerbaijani high-level officials to
the United States will be lifted. Secretary Blinken has accepted
that.
