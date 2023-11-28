Bad Weather Leaves 10 People Dead In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Adverse weather conditions have left 10 people dead and another 23 injured, including children, in Ukraine.

Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram , publishing operational information on the elimination of the consequences of the bad weather as of 08:30 on Tuesday, November 28.

Deteriorating weather conditions resulted in 10 deaths in Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions and the city of Kyiv. At least 23 people have been injured, including two children.

In Odesa region, rescuers responded to calls 254 times. As many as 849 vehicles were towed, including 24 buses and 17 emergency vehicles. Assistance was rendered to 2,498 people, including 162 children. Five people have died and 15 others were injured due to bad weather.

In Mykolaiv region, rescuers responded to calls 66 times and towed 144 vehicles. Traffic remains difficult on some road sections. Two people have died and two others injured in Mykolaiv region due to bad weather. Eight roads in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions remain closed to traffic.

In 11 regions across Ukraine, 411 settlements were left without power supply.