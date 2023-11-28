ZOOK Software Launches PST To MBOX Converter With Power-Packed Features

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ZOOK Software upgrades the PST to MBOX Converter software to convert PST files to MBOX file format with ease. The powerful algorithm of this tool is capable to convert large-sized PST files to MBOX format with any hassle.

New York City 28.11.23: ZOOK Software is well know tech brand in the field of data recovery and email management. The company has introduced the latest version of PST to MBOX Converter with full fledged features, understanding the demand and user's perspective. The efficiency of this software has been tripled than previous version. The software provide accurate file data conversion results without worrying the any kind of data loss.

Listed below are Some of the Additional Features

* Now users can convert multiple PST files to MBOX format at once.

* Capable to convert highly corrupted, damaged, orphaned or encrypted PST data file.

* Users can easily split big sized PST file into multiple MBOX files.

* Capable to convert specific email or entire folder and save them at desired location.

* Supports both ANSI and UNICODE PST files.

* No file size restrictions as you can export any size of Outlook PST file to MBOX.

Software Availability

ZOOK PST to MBOX Converter is available in both demo as well as full version. Demo version is free of cost wherein it lets user to convert first 25 PST files to MBOX format while full version has no such kind of restrictions.

About the Company

ZOOK Software is ISO certified company which offers services in the field of Emails migration, Data Recovery, Mails Backup and Cloud Backup. The updated version of ZOOK PST to MBOX Converter provides cost-effective and guaranteed secure result.

Company :-ZOOK Software

User :- Anoop Chauhan

Email :

Url :-