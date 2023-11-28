Al Shaqab Set To Host EVMC Educational Series Seminar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Equine Veterinary Medical Center (EVMC) will hold a“Throat Surgery” seminar set to take place at Multifunctional Hall, Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab.

The enlightening event, to be held from 5:00pm to 6:00pm, will feature the esteemed speaker Guy Alexander, renowned for his expertise as a Clinical Director.

The EVMC monthly seminar series is dedicated to providing valuable insights for horse enthusiasts, breeders, and industry professionals. The series promises to widen the understanding across all aspects of equine health.

EVMC, the pioneering institution in the realm of equine care and education in the Middle East, has reinforced its commitment to excellence by launching a recurring series of educational seminars.

The region's leading equine hospital is dedicated to delivering top-tier veterinary care while pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge through groundbreaking research and transformative educational initiatives.

EVMC proudly stands as the inaugural equine hospital in the Middle East, boasting state-of-the-art facilities, including cutting-edge veterinary diagnostics and clinical research laboratories. The hospital is staffed with a team of distinguished board-certified clinicians, offering 24/7 emergency services and featuring purpose-built surgical theaters. As a specialized referral hospital, EVMC's mission is to cater to all horses in Qatar, equipped with a comprehensive suite of innovative imaging technologies to ensure optimal equine health.

At the heart of EVMC's mission lies an enduring dedication to equine education. The institution offers a diverse range of educational opportunities, encompassing externships, internships, residency programs, and a captivating seminar series. These programs highlight EVMC's dedication to promoting learning and development within the equine community.