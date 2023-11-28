Offset Scandals Put Switzerland In The Spotlight At COP28

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Thursday, more than 190 countries will begin the annual United Nations climate talks in Dubai, in the latest effort to rein in global emissions and provide support to the most vulnerable countries. At the end of what is expected to be the Earth's hottest year on record, and with scientific warnings of more climate effects to come, they will need to find ways to put the Earth on track to achieve agreed climate goals.

After Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 president and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, opens the two-week conference, countries will consider the results of the first Global Stocktake, or reality check on the impact of national carbon-cutting pledges on tackling climate change. They will then have to define strategies to keep international efforts in line with keeping the Earth's temperature rise within +1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

With the stocktake's technical reportExternal link , published in September, showing that countries have made insufficient progress in cutting carbon emissions, Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN Climate Change, stressed that“Cop28 must be a clear turning point. Governments must not only agree what stronger climate actions will be taken but also show exactly how to deliver them”.