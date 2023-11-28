Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, Spanish FM Discuss War On Gaza, Efforts To Impose Lasting Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Members of the ministerial committee formed by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit met on Monday with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares.

The meeting went over developments in Gaza and the humanitarian pause and the release of prisoners, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



The committee, comprising foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Turkey, underlined with their Spanish counterpart the need for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and safe delivery of urgent humanitarian aid into the besieged strip.

They also reviewed efforts to mobilise international action to end the war and address the resulting humanitarian catastrophe, the statement said.



The committee members called on the international community to take "effective measures to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its continued violations of international and humanitarian laws".

They also called for reviving Mideast peace process based on the two-state solution that can lead to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the 4 June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The foreign ministers also called for protecting Palestinians from crimes committed by the occupation forces and settler militias in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The meeting featured the participation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Palestine's Foreign Minister Riyad Al Malki, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.