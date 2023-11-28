Russians Hit Kryvyi Rih With Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih city in Dnipropetrovsk region overnight Tuesday, November 28.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"At night, the aggressor hit the city of Kryvyi Rih with a missile. All the details are being clarified," he wrote.
"At night, the aggressor hit the city of Kryvyi Rih with a missile. All the details are being clarified," he wrote.

In addition, the Russian army shelled Marhanets community of Nikopol district with heavy artillery. No casualties have been reported. The rescuers are clarifying the information about the damage caused by the occupiers.


In other districts of the region, the situation was calm.
As earlier reported, the enemy attacked Nikopol district yesterday, injuring a 51-year-old woman and causing destruction.
