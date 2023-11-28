Musk willing to meet Israeli leader due to ‘anti-Semitism’ allegations

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), is scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address the pressing issue of combating anti-Jewish sentiments on social media. The meeting, confirmed by the office of the President of Israel, is set to take place on Monday and will include discussions on online strategies to counter the rise of anti-Semitism.



The gathering will not only bring together Musk and President Herzog but also include individuals whose family members fell victim to the recent deadly attacks by Hamas in Israel. This poignant addition aims to provide a human perspective on the impact of online hate speech, particularly in the context of the recent conflict.



Herzog's office emphasized the necessity to take action against the growing wave of anti-Semitism online. The meeting reflects a collaborative effort to find effective solutions and strategies to curb hate speech, with Musk's expertise in managing social media platforms playing a crucial role in these discussions.



While Musk has yet to confirm the visit, sources suggest that, in addition to meeting with the Israeli President, the Tesla CEO is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Reports from Israel's Channel 12 even hint at the possibility of Musk touring Israeli settlements along the Gaza border, a move that some critics claim is an attempt to repair his public image.



Ever since Musk acquired Twitter and rebranded it as X last year, he has faced criticism from mainstream media and various free speech advocacy groups. The platform, under previous management, had been involved in controversial decisions, such as blocking the dissemination of a report alleging influence-peddling by Joe Biden's family shortly before the presidential election.



This diplomatic initiative comes on the heels of accusations against Musk for promoting an anti-Semitic trope. In response to a user's comment, Musk agreed with the suggestion that Jewish people were contributing to "hatred against whites." The ensuing scandal led several major companies, including IBM, Disney, Paramount, and Apple, to withdraw their advertisements from the platform, highlighting the broader impact of such controversies.



As Musk engages in high-profile meetings with Israeli leaders, the world watches closely to see how this collaboration might shape the future of online discourse and efforts to combat hate speech, particularly when it comes to addressing anti-Semitism on social media platforms.





MENAFN28112023000045015687ID1107494464