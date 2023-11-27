Defense Forces Repel 71 Russian Attacks In Past 24 Hours General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 71 enemy attacks in the past 24 hours. On the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, the defenders continue to hold positions, inflicting fire damage on Russian troops.

This is said in an evening update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 79 combat clashes have been reported on the front lines throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of the country remains difficult.

Units of the missile forces hit three enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters.

Throughout the day, the Russian army launched one missile attack, three air strikes and 13 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas. As a result of Russian attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In past six weeks, Russia suffered biggest losses since war began – UK intel

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka districts of Kharkiv region. Ukrainian defense forces repelled three enemy attacks there. The invaders struck Stepova-Novoselivka area of Kharkiv region using aircraft. About 10 settlements in this direction were attacked by the enemy with artillery and mortars - Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, and Krokhmalne of Kharkiv region

In the Lyman sector, the Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Stelmakhivka, Serebrianka Forestry of Luhansk region, Terny, Yampolivka and Torske of Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks. More than 10 settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire in the Lyman sector, including Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, Torske, Dibrova, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Pereizne of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements there came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Markove, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New York of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults east of Novobakhmutivka, northeast of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Opytne, Sieverne, and south of Tonenke, Donetsk region. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 21 enemy attacks.

About 15 settlements in the Avdiivka sector came under Russian mortar and artillery fire throughout the day, among them were Keramik, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Sieverne and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, with the support of aircraft, the Russian army conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks. About 10 settlements in the Maryinka sectors were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Kurakhivka, Maryinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the Russian army did not conduct offensive (assault) operations, instead they fired artillery and mortars at more than 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the invaders tried twice unsuccessfully to regain the lost position near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. Throughout the day, more than 25 settlements were subjected to enemy mortar and artillery fire, including Verbove, Mali Shcherbakiy, Piatykhatky, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk and Plavni.

Russia's militarytoll in Ukraine rises to 325,580

In the Kherson sector, the Russian army launched artillery strikes on Kherson.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russian troops will likely use drones more often than missiles to strike Ukraine.