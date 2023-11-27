Palestinian Delegation Visits Jordanian Field Hospital, Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) - A delegation of a group of official institutions at the city of Nablus on Monday visited the private Jordanian field hospital, Nablus/1.The group was briefed on the status of the hospital's clinics and medical specialties, as well as the nature of the medical, therapeutic, and humanitarian services provided to citizens in light of the current situation.The group had a tour of the hospital's many departments and facilities to observe the work in progress as well as the range of medical specialties available to offer the brothers in Palestine the best possible health and treatment.The delegation's members conveyed their gratitude for the tremendous role and noble mission that hospital staff members perform in delivering all types of humanitarian help.The group expressed gratitude for Jordan's endeavors, spearheaded by His Majesty King Abdullah, and its unwavering position on the Palestinian cause in all global fora.They commended the hospital's staff leadership and management and lauded their excellent work in assisting patients and lessening their suffering in the West Bank city.