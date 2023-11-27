stc continues its ‘stc Diwaniya’ sessions at Kuwait University

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 27 November 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, hosted to sessions at the ‘stc Diwaniya’ in Kuwait University as part of the activities calendar set under the strategic partnership formed with the Mass Communications Department within the College of Arts at Kuwait University. The sessions were organized under the umbrella of stc’s ‘Weyak’ & ‘Upgrade’ initiatives, as part of stc’s extensive CSR program.

The 'stc Diwaniya', a dedicated lounge for student interactions, serves as a hub for discussions on career development and personal growth, bringing together industry experts, professors, and students. Recently, two sessions were held at the ‘stc Diwaniya’ in collaboration with the Mass Communications Department at Kuwait University. The sessions aimed to shed light on important topics that could provide students with valuable insights and knowledge that they could apply to their own careers and educational journey.

For the International Day of Tolerance, the session included a lecture titled "Tolerance and the Power of Understanding and Change," which was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Afaf Al-Jassim and the educational platform ‘dawrat’. This session was attended by a diverse group of students and faculty members, emphasizing the importance of tolerance, understanding, and change in today’s world. Additionally, stc organized weekly draws for students, providing them with a chance to win one of the valuable prizes provided by stc.

The second session moderated by Ahmad Al Nowaibet, PR & Social Media Manager at stc, commemorated International Entrepreneurs Day and brought together a host of Kuwaiti entrepreneurs. The list of entrepreneurs included Eng. Mohammad Al Surayea – Co-Founder and CEO of dawrat, Shaima Bin Hussein – Chairperson of the Association of Small Medium Enterprises of Kuwait, Ahmad Alansari – Co-Founder and CEO of mubkhar, Abdullah Al-Benayan – Co-Founder and CEO of ROF Group, and Ahmad Alwoqayan – Marketing and Public Relations Manager at ROF Group. These influential figures shared their entrepreneurial experiences and insights, providing a unique learning opportunity for the attending students. The event highlighted the different journeys the entrepreneurs went through throughout their careers, while providing students with inspiration and practical advice on entrepreneurship.

In a statement released by stc, the company highlighted that the goal of ‘stc Diwaniya’ sessions in Kuwait University is to empower the youth by providing platforms for learning from accomplished professionals. These initiatives focus on supporting the ambitions and talents of Kuwait's youth, guiding them through unique insights drawn from the experiences of those who have navigated successful career paths. stc’s partnership with Kuwait University is structured to offer students a dynamic learning experience, fostering their motivation and assisting in the realization of their career goals.

The statement reiterated that stc’s commitment to the Kuwaiti community extends through the Company comprehensive CSR program, which emphasizes youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and educational advancement. Collaborating with esteemed institutions like Kuwait University, stc strive to make a positive impact in the community as these collaborations enable direct engagement with students and faculty, facilitating the exchange of insights and expertise. This collective effort aims to foster meaningful and positive transformations. At stc, we leverage the Company’s resources and network to significantly contribute to the growth and development of Kuwait's youth and the broader society.





MENAFN27112023006699014497ID1107490633