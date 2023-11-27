Russia gets fresh whiskey supplier

(MENAFN) In a notable shift in the Russian whisky market, China has positioned itself among the top ten suppliers of whisky to Russia, significantly expanding its presence following the departure of popular Western brands. Industry data reported by the business daily Kommersant reveals that China's whisky supply to Russia experienced a tenfold increase from January to October, reaching 464,000 liters. Within this volume, whisky accounted for 421,000 liters, representing a 0.5 percent share in the total whisky supplied to the Russian market.



This surge in Chinese whisky supply has propelled China ahead of Japan, which delivered fewer than 400,000 liters to Russia during the same period. The report also highlights the efforts of Indian distillers, who, aiming to fill the void left by departing Western firms, have substantially increased their whisky exports to Russia. Indian whisky shipments saw an eightfold increase, totaling over 742,000 liters in the first ten months of this year.



The departure of Western brands due to trade restrictions has had a significant impact on the Russian whisky market. WineRetail estimates indicate a 50 percent reduction in bottled whisky imports in 2022, totaling between 11 million and 12 million liters. Some well-known brands, including Johnnie Walker, Jack Daniel’s, Bushmills, Jim Beam, and White Horse, now enter the Russian market through parallel import schemes, and the number of suppliers continues to grow.



To adapt to these changes, the Russian market has witnessed the emergence of 36 new local whisky brands in the first nine months of 2022, according to a NielsenIQ analysis. The shift in the supplier landscape underscores the resilience and adaptability of the Russian whisky market, as both international and local players navigate challenges and explore new avenues for growth. As China establishes itself as a significant player in Russia's whisky market, the dynamics of the industry continue to evolve, shaping the choices available to consumers and redefining the competitive landscape.





