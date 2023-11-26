Asian diplomats pave way for trilateral ties following 4-year hiatus

(MENAFN) Top diplomats from South Korea, Japan, and China convened in Busan, South Korea, marking the first meeting in approximately four years. The high-level talks aimed to revive cooperation among the Asian neighbors, including the resumption of their trilateral summit. Despite the absence of a specific timing for the summit, the diplomats expressed a shared commitment to restoring and normalizing three-nation cooperation promptly.



Economically and culturally intertwined, the three countries collectively contribute to about 25% of the global gross domestic product. However, historical disputes rooted in Japan's wartime aggression and the strategic competition between China and the United States have historically impeded collaborative efforts.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park, addressing reporters after the meeting with Japan's Yoko Kamikawa and China's Wang Yi, stated that the three ministers affirmed an earlier agreement by lower-level officials to restart the trilateral summit "at the earliest mutually convenient time." They also pledged to expedite preparations for the meeting, indicating a shared determination to overcome obstacles that have hindered cooperation in the past.



Kamikawa added that the ministers agreed to accelerate their efforts to achieve the summit "at an early and appropriate timing." The discussions also encompassed a commitment to advancing diverse cooperation projects in various sectors, including people-to-people exchange, trade, technology, public health, sustainable development, and security, as highlighted in statements from both South Korea and Japan.



As the Asian nations work towards revitalizing their collaboration, the diplomatic efforts signal a potential thaw in relations, offering prospects for increased regional stability and shared prosperity.

