Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center Hosts High-Level Meeting In Vienna

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A high-level meeting under the theme "Bridging the Global
Divide: The Role of Central Asia and the Caucasus in Restoring
Global Connectivity" has been held in Austria.
The event was co-organized by Nizami Ganjavi International
Center (NGIC), the Center for International Relations and
Sustainable Development (CIRSD) and the Diplomatic Academy of
Vienna (DA), Azernews reports.
The high-level meeting t brought together former heads of state
and government of Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, the Czech Republic,
and Austria, as well as influential experts who discussed on the
impact of the Middle Corridor on the geopolitics, security and
economy of the countries located along this route, its
contributions to the expansion of the Belt and Road project, and
its role in ensuring energy security of the European Union.
The event participants highlighted the growing importance of the
Middle Corridor in light of recent geopolitical developments.
Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center - former
President of Serbia Boris Tadic, former Prime Minister of the Czech
Republic Jan Fischer, former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Djoomart
Otorbaev, 66th President of the UN General Assembly Vuk Jeremić
attended the meeting.
The members of the center also held meetings with Deputy
Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Najat Mokhtar, Deputy Director General of the UN Industrial
Development Organization (UNIDO) Fatou Haidara, and former
President of Austria Heinz Fischer.
Second president of the Austrian Parliament Doris Bures received
the NGIC members. The members of the center invited Doris Bures to
attend the 11th Global Baku Forum and also informed her about the
importance of the event.
Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a cultural, non-profit,
non-political organization that includes a number of highly
respected and recognized international figures.
The Center was founded in 2012 under the decree of President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The main goal of the Center is to provide the reader of Global
Policy Analysis with a new, well constructed, informative, and
educational magazine.
Nizami Ganjavi International Center share the views and opinions
of distinguished world leaders, experts, and thinkers to address a
wide range of challenges and will be debating those with
internationally renowned experts from all fields of research,
including politics, science, sociology, economy, culture,
humanities, and ethics.
